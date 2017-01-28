Shrewsbury Town gained a good point against Gillingham says Paul Hurst

Paul Hurst hailed Shrewsbury Town's good point gained at Gillingham as his side moved up to 19th in League One.

Town were behind to a 44th minute goal but dragged themselves level in a much-improved second-half.

Conditions were blustery at MEMS Priestfield and it made for an edgy first-half, but things could've ended 5-5 after an end-to-end second-half full of chances.

Alex Rodman's first goal for the club grabbed Town their deserved point.

"I think it's a good point." said Hurst. "In a game of two-halves. We started OK but the longer it went I felt we didn't retain the ball well enough at the top end.

"As a result we were put under bits of pressure. I've been here a player and often it's not great conditions. It was windy, blustery, pitch bobbly - it wasn't the perfect conditions for a game of football.

"That's part and parcel of playing in this country. It looks like the ball is in the wind for their lad who for a centre-back finished it extremely well.

"It was a bit of a blow, I was going to get into them at half-time and ask for a bit more which was then emphasised more.

"We came out second-half and were the best team for large parts. That's had long throws and hit the post, but we were the dominant team."

Rodman, a January recruit from Notts County, hit the post from inside the six yard bow 10 minutes before his header found the net.

Town climbed to 19th, above Swindon who lost in the early kick-off against Bristol Rovers.

He added: "I didn't see him till late, when Tyler fired it across it was a good chance. I expected to see it in the net but it hit the post. Someone said ti was a good save but I don't know if it was.

"He should score I'm pretty certain, Alex has said that.

"But he got at the back post again, which is something we've spoke about, he'll score some from outside the box in his time, but they;re the nice ones - a strikers goal.

"But we did apply pressure at the start of the second-half, more on the front foot and physically we did better.

"For large parts of the first half we were second best in physical battles. They looked stronger and keener and that's not something I want to see but thankfully they put it right and it was a deserved point."