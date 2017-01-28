Paul Hurst keen to send Ethan Jones out on loan

Paul Hurst is keen to send Ethan Jones and other young members of his Shrewsbury squad out on loan.

The Salop boss immediately recalled Dom Smith and Jones from loans upon his arrival at the club in October. But, after strengthening his squad in January, he is keen for the youngsters to gain experience.

Jones barely featured in a National League loan spell with Micky Mellon’s Tranmere before Christmas and could be in line for a move further down the pyramid.

Kaiman Anderson has recently returned from a profitable loan at seventh-tier Halesowen Town, while keeper Shaun Rowley impressed at Chorley, in the division above.

“I’m keen for certainly a couple to go out and get some football, Ethan being one of them,” said Hurst.

“But with his (knee) injury that’s maybe delayed it slightly.

And for me it’s about trying to get him playing. If that’s at a lower standard than what he feels he should be at, it’s still better to play games

.”

Hurst previously suggested that one of Rowley or 20-year-old fellow shot-stopper Callum Burton may also be in line for a temporary move away.