Gillingham 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

Alex Rodman’s first goal from Shrewsbury Town earned Salop a hard-fought point at fellow relegation battlers Gillingham, writes Lewis Cox at MEMS Priestfield.

Analysis

A dour first period, where the hosts struck through skipper Deji Oshilaja moments before the break, was followed by a pulsating second-half - where things could’ve finished 5-5.

But Rodman’s leveller, on 63 minutes, was well-deserved for Paul Hurst’s charges.

His side came out in rampant style at the start of the second-half, as the boss let them know what he thought of their insipid first-half showing in windy Kent.

Such is the settled nature of Hurst’s spell some three months in, the boss was able to name an unchanged XI from the 1-0 win against Oldham seven days prior.

Louis Dodds and Ryan McGivern returned from spells on the sidelines to add attacking and defensive muscle on Town’s bench.

Another less familiar face in the Salop matchday squad was blonde-haired forward Stephen Humphrys, signed on loan from Championship Fulham on Thursday.

Town knew that a win, by two clear goals, could draw them level with 17th-placed Gillingham on points and goal difference, though the Kent outfit had scored seven goals more than Town before the start of play.

With Hurst becoming accustomed to his Shrewsbury surroundings a few months in, it was Gills boss Ady Pennock’s first Priestfields Stadium outing, he had previously tasted defeat at Oldham and an encouraging point at Sheffield United.

The table gave the clash the feel of a relegation dog-fight and the first period followed suit.

Neither side settled, with little atmosphere inside an edgy crowd. The quality of football was lacking, particularly considering Town’s lively starts in recent weeks.

The visitors were grateful to Jayson Leutwiler on two occasions, keeping out Cody McDonald and Josh Wright, who both should’ve probably done better.

Joe Riley free-kick near the left corner flag forced Stuart Nelson to palm away while Town hitman Freddie Ladapo should’ve probably done better but failed to connect with a Shaun Whalley cross.

After a flurry of chances midway through the half, things got edgy again, Gills were targeting Junior Brown, who’d picked up an early caution for Salop.

Toto Nsiala, so dominant in recent weeks, had struggled with a number of high balls, originally letting in McDonald, but Leutwiler pulled off a top save.

Abu Ogogo and Gary Deegan were busy in midfield and won their share of challenges but were often caught out of position and wrong side of the ball in Town’s 4-4-2 set-up.

The talented Bradley Dack was ghosting into space between the lines of midfield and attack, a number of intricate balls and some fine footwork standing him out among the outfield players.

The breakthrough came at a worst possible time for Salop, and in inexcusable fashion.

Paul Konchesky slotted a backpass to Nelson who hoofed his clearance in the strong wind, the ball landed over a static Nsiala, who lost flight of the ball, and Gills defender Oshilaja was still on-hand in attack to show his forward how to slot in a cool finish.

If the first-half was tedious for entertainment, then the second was 10/10 for value.

In fact, incredibly, the hosts should’ve gone 2-0 up 15 seconds in. McDonald profited from a Brown error and tested Leutwiler from a narrow angle, drawing a low save.

But then Salp stretched their legs and went on the attack. And attack they did.

First Rodman’s control and volley, showing good technique, was well kept out by Nelson.

Seconds later, Ladapo was through on goal but couldn’t finish beyond Nelson, who spread himself for a fine low save. Ogogo charged onto the rebound and appeared to send it goalwards but scorer Oshilaja produced a brilliant block on the line.

If that was close, Shrews weren’t finished.

The moment should’ve came on 50 minutes. Oshilaja’s slip allowed the impressive Tyler Roberts in, with the youngster wisely squaring it to Rodman, who appeared to have acres of space to slot home.

Inside the six yard box, he could only send his finish onto the post.

The leveller finally came 18 minutes into the second period. Max Ehmer misjudged a ball, Roberts looked to cause a nuisance of himself - originally missing the first attempt to finish - but it popped up to Rodman, who this time couldn’t miss.

The second-half continued in a pulsating manner. Chances galore fell to either side in an almost cup tie-like occasion.

Leutwiler saved Salop on a couple of occasions. While sub Louis Dodds arguably squandered the best chance, blazing over late on.

Max Ehmer found the post from close-range, like Rodman - but a winner was not to come, despite both sides searching hastily for one.

Stephen Humphrys impressed with his late cameo from the bench, creating the late Dodds chance and showing some encouraging general play.

Key moments

5 - Alex Rodman slices over the top left-footed after a Joe Riley corner was half-cleared.

8 - Bradley Dack’s delivery is fierce and whipped and almost flies in at the back post with Deji Oshilaja threatening.

17 - Another Dack free-kick just evades the head of the advancing Josh Wright.

20 - Decent Town opening. Fine direct running from Shaun Whalley creates a crossing chance which drops to Freddie Ladapo but the in-form striker loses possession with a loose touch.

24 - Game’s massive chance falls to the hosts’ Cody McDonald. Dack’s lifted ball catches Toto Nsiala unawares and Cody McDonald is clear on goal. Jayson Leutwiler is out to meet the forward well and gets down low to his right to save one-on-one.

29 - Dack slices wide from edge of the box after intricate footwork.

34 - Leutwiler is forced into action again as Elliot List drives at Junior Brown, Jake Hessenthaler sets the ball to Josh Wright, whose strike is beaten away by the keeper.

39 - Joe Riley free-kick near the left corner flag is deep and looks to be dropping under the bar but Stuart Nelson palms it away.

44 - GOAL GILLS - Nelson’s punt in the wind beats Nsiala and Oshilaja is on-hand to slot home under Leutwiler.

46 - Within 15 seconds of the second half McDonald tested Leutwiler from the angle following Brown’s error.

48 - Ladapo is in but denied by Nelson, Abu Ogogo’s rebound is on target but cleared by Oshilaja.

50 - Huge moment, Tyler Roberts in clear, squares to unmarked Rodman who smashes onto post from four yards.

63 - SALOP GOAL - Rodman doesn’t miss this time. Roberts causes carnage after a misjudgement and ball squirms up to Rodman who heads home from close-range in front of Town’s support.

68 - Dack sends a fine 30 yard free-kick narrowly over.

79 - Mat Sadler cleared one off his own line before Max Ehmer, Gills captain, somehow also misses from four yards. At a tight angle, he too finds the post after Leutwiler saved from McDonald.

80 - Josh Wright’s stunning acrobatic effort flies inches wide for hosts.

82 - Leutwiler does very well to claw a high cross from under his crossbar under pressure.

86 - Massive chance for Salop. Excellent from debut man Stephen Humphrys, on as a sub, beats his man on the right and his cross is half-cleared before falling to Louis Dodds 10 yards out, Salop’s top scoring sub somehow skies it.

Man of the match

Tyler Roberts - A real creative force

Teams

Gillingham (4-4-1-1):

Nelson; Jackson, Ehmer ©, Oshilaja, Konchesky; List (Garmston, 71), Hessenthaler, Wright, Wagstaff; Dack (Donnelly. 89); McDonald (Emmanuel-Thomas, 89)

Subs not used: Holy (gk), Knott, Osadebe, Byrne

Shrewsbury (4-4-2):

Leutwiler; Riley, Nsiala, Sadler, Brown; Whalley, Deegan, Ogogo © (Morris, 85), Rodman; Roberts (Dodds, 79), Ladapo (Humphrys, 71)

Subs not used: Halstead (gk), McGivern, Smith, El-Abd

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Attendance; 5,316 (223 Shrewsbury)