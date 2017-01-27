Jayson Leutwiler makes a case for Shrewsbury Town defence

Someone who appreciates Shrewsbury’s improvements in defence more than most is the man directly behind them, Jayson Leutwiler.

The Swiss-born shot-stopper has been a key factor in Town’s new resolute rearguard action, helping Paul Hurst’s side keep seven clean sheets from eight at home and concede just once, writes Lewis Cox.

Praise has been heaped on one of Hurst’s new acquisitions, Toto Nsiala, for his huge impact along the back four.

But while acknowledging his fellow French-speaking team-mate’s impact, the Canada international believes the defence as a whole should be hailed.

“Toto has brought his things that make the defence stronger definitely, but you can’t take out what Sads (Sadler) or Adam (El-Abd) or Jack (Grimmer), Joe (Riley) or Dom Smith have done,” said Leutwiler.

“It’s a whole thing. Even before he signed, with the new gaffer we were keeping good scores and almost no goals (against).

“He brought his things definitely, making the little differences, but you have to take the whole defence in the situation.

“It does help to have him there to head it. He’s a strong guy and it helps everyone, not just myself.

“It can be good offensively to have a big lad going forward too at times. He is good and doing his job really well, I’m really happy for him.”

Another clean sheet, a second consecutive Greenhous Meadow effort last weekend against Oldham, came on a special afternoon for Town’s custodian as he marked his 100th league appearance for the club.

The 27-year-old has his sights set on many more, but the immediate target is just a third away shutout of the League One campaign at Gillingham tomorrow.

The Gills, under new boss Ady Pennock, are just three points and three places ahead of Salop in 17th.

Leutwiler confirms that Shrewsbury are very much looking up, while he believes the Priestfields outfit will be anxiously looking over their shoulder.

“I think they probably have more to lose than us to be honest, if they lose they’re back in (it),” said Leutwiler, who was capped for the first time by Canada earlier in the season.

“For us, if we win we’re back up. For myself I always think it’s better to play in our situation.

“We are letting the other teams have fewer chances and distance through to midfield and the frontmen have their part in that. It’s pleasing because you always want a quiet game (as a keeper).

“I hope to have a lot more appearances. In two-and-a-half years I have 100 league games, it’s quite good and I hope for many more.

“I’m a Shropshire man now!”

Town are boosted by the return of Louis Dodds, who missed last weekend’s victory against Oldham with a calf complaint.

The joint-top scorer, with seven goals, came through training unscathed yesterday and is among Hurst’s thoughts for the trip to Kent.

Ryan McGivern has also recovered, the left-footed defender has been missing since December’s win at Millwall, Hurst’s only league win on the road, with shoulder ligament damage.

Salop are cautiously optimistic that in-form winger Alex Rodman will overcome a minor hamstring complaint, while Ethan Jones’s troublesome knee is likely to see the youngster sidelined.