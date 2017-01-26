Shrewsbury Town sign Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys on loan

Shrewsbury Town have bolstered their attack with the loan signing of high-rated Fulham frontman Stephen Humphrys.

The 19-year-old signed a new two-year deal at Craven Cottage before securing his first loan deal, where he becomes Paul Hurst's sixth signing of the January window.

The Oldham-born forward moved to Fulham as a 15-year-old from Bury and has scored goals at a number of junior age levels for the Championship side.

His performances in the PL2 league this year - where he is the division's top scorer - earned a first-team call-up against Derby County. He has featured as a sub three times for Slaviša Jokanovic's side.

Hurst was delighted with the capture of the hitman, who netted a hat-trick this season amid a five-match scoring run.

The boss confirmed his attacking business is now complete for the window, but hinted early on that more signings are to follow before Tuesday's deadline.

Hurst said: "He's a goalscorer. I've seen him play wide, but predominantly down the middle. He's scored quite a few goals for Fulham's 23's and just signed a new contract which was something that had to be sorted out before anyone could take him on loan.

"That's thankfully been resolved so congratulations to him, Fulham obviously think a lot of him.

"He's someone that we hope will score goals. He's got a little bit of physicality about him, good pace and work ethic so we want all of those things brought to our team and squad where he pulls on the shirt.

"In that area we're now probably done. Tyler, Stephen, Freddie are three loan players and Louis and AJ - once he's back fit - we've got some options available to us."