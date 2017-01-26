Bernard McNally: Back-to-back wins has lifted Shrewsbury pressure

There will be a little bit of freedom about Town to go and play this weekend and the onus will very much be on Gillingham.

I’m sure Paul Hurst will be saying that. They won’t want to be dragged into the bottom four.

I’m so pleased that Town’s fans have something to shout about at home and hopefully they’ll have something to shout about away this weekend.

Gillingham are 17th and will be welcoming Shrewsbury thinking ‘we don’t want to get drawn into this’.

I think Town could drag Gills and some of the other strugglers down and below them.

We’re in an ideal spot at the moment, going there will be a great opportunity to really stake a claim of moving up the league.

Town’s Greenhous Meadow record recently speaks for itself. One goal conceded in eight games shows just how Paul and Chris Doig are turning the club around.

They’re giving that air of optimism to the players and it’s now seeping into the fans.

Above all, Shrewsbury have lacked someone like Toto Nsiala. They’ve desperately needed his qualities. It’s knowing his strengths and also his weaknesses – and the manager obviously does.

He’s a big, powerful figure, he can go and win the ball. Everybody wants a centre-half that can play like Bobby Moore used to but if you’re that good you’re in the Premier League.

When people keep putting balls into the box and you have someone that keeps heading it away, it can be disheartening.

The number one that jumps into my mind is Nigel Pearson. He was 6ft 3in and I remember him coming through midfield to go up and win the ball.

The odd time he’d go up and give me a knee in the back! He’d basically – in less than polite terms – say ‘make sure you get out of the way next time!’

He was someone that’d go and win the ball, there was also people like Colin Griffin. Dave Linighan was another.

When people keep putting balls in and you’re heading them out, after about 80 minutes they’re thinking ‘this isn’t going to be our day’. Nigel used to relish that and I’m sure Toto’s similar.

It seems that the club are looking at a sixth signing, 19-year-old striker Stephen Humphrys from Fulham, and again it’s clear this is a player that is highly thought of.

Having plenty of options – and different options – up front is crucial because you could be losing 1-0 with 20 minutes remaining and you may search to change style or stick more bodies in attack.

It’ll be a lovely headache for Paul to have. He’s coming off back-to-back wins so can have confidence in the players that have featured there.

He knows that if Plan A doesn’t come off then he can go to a Plan B or even a Plan C.

I thought it was quite brave of the chairman to pick up somebody who hadn’t been on that merry-go-round at a higher level. He’s given him that opportunity and the boss is proving that he’s got ability as a manager and as a coach.

Hopefully he can get Shrewsbury up the league and pushing a little higher in the coming years.