Paul Hurst gives injury update on Shrewsbury Town duo Louis Dodds and Ryan McGivern

Town duo Louis Dodds and Ryan McGivern are stepping up their recoveries in a bid to be fit for Saturday’s clash at Gillingham.

Dodds, who is Salop’s joint-top scorer with seven goals since checking in from Port Vale in the summer, missed the weekend victory over Oldham with a calf injury.

He featured in training last Friday before Paul Hurst’s side’s 1-0 win over the Latics and has received more treatment from Town’s physio department as he targets being in contention for the crucial relegation fixture in Kent.

Northern Ireland defender Ryan McGivern is also set for a return after missing more than a month with the shoulder injury picked up in the victory at Millwall.

McGivern has made 17 appearances for Salop and has missed stints through injury, suspension and international duty.

Dodds has made 32 appearances for Town this campaign, with only Junior Brown (34) turning out more.

The schemer has been working with Chris Skitt in the early part of the week.

“Doddsy has had a couple of days with Skitty to try and make sure he’s right,” said boss Paul Hurst. “The last time we spoke the intention was for him to train tomorrow and see how he comes through.

“We would be hopeful on that one. He wasn’t definitely out last Friday, it was only after training.

“Ryan’s fine, he had a good session on Monday with Skitty and he’ll be back with us training tomorrow. I’m sure he’ll be trying to put himself up to be part of the squad.”

Winger Alex Rodman’s hamstring and Ethan Jones’s knee are being monitored after slight complaints, while AJ Leitch-Smith’s return has not yet been deadlined.

Meanwhile, Town hope to complete the loan signing of Fulham attacking prospect Stephen Humphrys.

According to reports in London, the 19-year-old is sealing a new long-term deal at Craven Cottage before moving to Greenhous Meadow.

It will be a first loan move for the Oldham-born striker, who is highly-regarded by the Championship outfit.

Humphrys made his first-team debut in December after starring for Fulham’s PL2 side – the top reserve league.

He is top scorer after netting 12 times in that competition, including a hat-trick amid a five-game scoring streak.

The move would follow Jack Grimmer and Larnell Cole, who have been involved in similar loans, and be Hurst’s sixth signing of the January window.