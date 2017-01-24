Paul Hurst happy as feelgood factor takes hold at Shrewsbury Town

Town chief Paul Hurst has welcomed the improved atmosphere at Shrewsbury as his squad continue their survival mission.

Salop’s form has undergone an impressive improvement under the Yorkshireman, and with five new signings in this transfer window, Hurst claimed the feelgood factor is evident.

“I think there’s a different feel in day-to-day working,” said the boss. You’re probably best speaking to someone like Abs (Ogogo) or Gary Deegan about it, people that’ve been here from the start of the season and experienced it before me.

“When I came I did feel there was a bit of an atmosphere I didn’t particularly like. I didn’t expect it to be the happiest group in the world because we were bottom of the league.

“But I do think that character-wise we’re starting to get a better group.

“Now character doesn’t help you win games, but it’s a big helps and if everyone’s willing to dig in for each other then you have a bigger chance when you step out.”

Town’s five winter acquisitions have arrived as four – Ivan Toney, George Waring, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Jim O’Brien – have headed in the opposite direction.

“That’s what they’re doing. They’ve let themselves down in the first game against Fleetwood at home and the last 20 minutes at Fleetwood.

“Other than that, not saying they’ve been great, but they’ve given everything to get a result.

“Bits of confidence can have an effect on how they play, but they’re given everything in terms of the fight they’re in.

“I know how they can play but You’re never quite sure how long it’ll take them to settle,” said Hurst. “The advantage with Alex (Rodman) and Toto (Nsiala) is they know me and Doigy (Chris Doig) and what we expect.

“The nice thing, genuinely, is how happy and impressed they have been with the club.

“I spoke about wanting people that’ll think ‘yeah, I like this, this is good’.

“Freddie has gone to Palace, I imagine with a better set-up than us, but the minute he walked in the door he liked it.

“We have to make sure everything off the field is as good as possible, that they feel looked after and appreciated.

“Then I can get on at them if they’re not giving everything out on the pitch and take excuses out of it. You want it reciprocated. It’s a good recipe.”