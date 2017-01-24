January transfer window: Shrewsbury Town keeping tabs on Fulham starlet Stephen Humphrys

Shrewsbury are keeping tabs on Fulham prospect Stephen Humphrys ahead of a possible loan deal.

The 19-year-old forward is highly regarded at Craven Cottage after scoring a hatful of goals at youth level for the Cottagers.

Humphrys, a powerful forward with technique and an for goal, arrived in West London from Bury in 2013 and has caught the eye among Fulham’s younger ranks.

Salop boss Paul Hurst is keen to add more attacking force to his Town squad and is understood to have been impressed by Humphrys’ displays this term.

Fulham are keen to secure the long-term future of the youngster, who has appeared three times from Slavisa Jokanovic’s first-team bench this season.

It would be a first loan spell for the Oldham-born hitman, who has been prolific at under-16, under-18 and PL2 level with Fulham.

Recent loanees Freddie Ladapo and Tyler Roberts are the only out-and-out forwards Hurst has at his disposal.

AJ Leitch-Smith is recovering from knee ligament damage that has sidelined him since November, while academy products Ethan Jones and Kaiman Anderson are not thought to be in line to start a League One game.

Louis Dodds (calf) is hoping to return to the fold for Saturday’s trip to Gillingham after missing the Oldham success.

The Town No.10 has been utilised as a second-striker by Hurst. Shaun Whalley is also considered an option in central attacking areas, but the boss is keen to use pace out wide.

Meanwhile, it is understood Town aren’t considering a loan move for Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson.

The goalkeeper is currently enjoying a profitable loan spell at Hurst’s former employers Grimsby Town – where he has made six appearances since making his League Two debut on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old Old Trafford prodigy was signed by Hurst but didn’t feature under the boss, where he was an understudy. Town have four goalkeepers in their first-team squad, with one of Callum Burton or Shaun Rowley being readied for a loan move.