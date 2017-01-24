Comment: Greenhous Meadow becoming a Shrewsbury fortress under Paul Hurst

“Let’s not say fortress. I don’t want to say that or talk about how many we’ve conceded. Somebody will come here and score a bagful – we’ll let other people look at it.”

Paul Hurst gave a sheepish smile, clearly keen to play down the fact his side have shipped just one goal in eight Greenhous Meadow games, writes Lewis Cox.

Secretly, the boss will be delighted. Town’s home form was abysmal in the months prior to his appointment and he has managed to turn it on its head.

The boss arrived in Shropshire fully-aware of Salop’s depleted home form. With a record of 18 goals conceded in 10 games at the Meadow, it was no surprise Hurst took the reins of the division’s bottom club.

The current statistic is as good as any Town defensive run in recent history. Even when Graham Turner’s side went the whole of 2011/2012 unbeaten at home they failed to secure such a run of shut-outs.

If the defence can remain as drilled for the remainder of the season, then Shrewsbury are extremely likely to secure their League One status with some to spare.

It’s a big ‘if’, granted.

Fixing the leaky defence was a key target for the ex-Grimsby chief back in October.

Rock-bottom Town had conceded 28 times in 15 league games – seven more than anyone else in the drop zone at that stage.

He did just that, with immediate effect. Even at Southend, five days into the job, Salop looked a different side. Mat Sadler filled in at centre-half and has barely looked back. Fleetwood remain the only blot on Hurst’s copybook.

The 3-0 reversal at the hands of the Cod Army in November was the only time in three months under Hurst that Town have keeled over and caved in.

Hurst was livid and let them know it wasn’t acceptable. That was not a performance from any side of his.

Sadler has continued his outstanding form, whether partnering Adam El-Abd, Olly Lancashire or Ryan McGivern. It is more credit to him given the, at times, unfamiliar look to the defence.

Toto Nsiala is likely to have a big say as Town keep the goals against tally down and his capture seems to be inspired.

Eyes rolled when a defender, struggling at League Two Hartlepool, was first in on January 1 – credit to the Congolese for shrugging off his Swindon dismissal and proving himself a fine capture.

Town are still lacking a little in offensive areas but games against sides around them in the league will test their progression.

Hurst and Chris Doig work players hard in training and make life at Town enjoyable. It’s an ideal combination and their formula is very much working at the moment.