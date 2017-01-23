January transfer window: Paul Hurst eager to add firepower to Shrewsbury Town squad

Shrewsbury Town chief Paul Hurst is targeting another centre-forward after admitting his options in attack are still light.

Hurst revealed he is still looking for ‘two or three’ additions to add to his five new faces so far this window. All five played a part in Saturday’s crucial win against Oldham.

Town, who earned a 1-0 victory through Crystal Palace loanee Freddie Ladapo for the second week running, are limited on options in forward areas according to the boss.

They are linked with a another loan move, as Fulham’s 19-year-old striker Stephen Humphrys was reportedly in the Greenhous Meadow crowd watching Hurst’s side claim three points.

Humphrys, a powerful forward, joined the Whites from Bury in 2013 and has been a regular forward for Fulham’s youth teams.

Hurst said: “I still think we need another option at the top end of the pitch, we’ve got Louis (Dodds) but he can play in different areas and pick up different positions.

“Tyler (Roberts) is a young boy that’s keen to get more minutes than he did at Oxford and I’m sure he will.

“And we can’t just be reliant on Freddie, so it’s an obvious area for me.

“There are more to come. I want at least another two or three.

“I’m hoping we’re getting close-ish with one, certainly. Ideally I’d like a couple more because, no disrespect to some of the lads on the bench, I feared that at 0-0 their subs are a bit more hardened and suited to League One.”

Hurst remained coy on his other window targets.

“The others I’d rather keep close to my chest and we’ll work at it until (the windo) it’s shut and see if we can bring players in to help strengthen the squad and give me more options and more headaches,” he said.

Tyler Roberts was handed his first League One start on his Salop bow, after making way from the bench in his 14 league appearances with Oxford.

“He did well, he’s got to get used to how we want him to play,” added Hurst.

“Tyler picked up some good areas. He had some good moments certainly.

“He showed that he’s comfortable on the ball, can accept it and take care of it for us. We spoke about getting him in goalscoring positions and not being someone who just takes care of it outside the box.”