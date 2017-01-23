Alex Rodman happy to have 'colossus' Shrewsbury Town teammate Aristote Nsiala on-side

Flying winger Alex Rodman has labelled his fellow Shrewsbury new-comer Toto Nsiala as ‘a colossus’ after another dominant display during Saturday’s victory against Oldham.

The duo have wasted little time catching the attention of Salop supporters and Rodman, who joined after being released by Notts County, hailed the impact of the Congolese defender.

Nsiala, a former Everton youngster, conceded a penalty and was sent off 55 minutes into his Town debut at Swindon, but the decision was rescinded and the six foot four inch stopper has been immense since.

“He’s a colossus, he wins it in the air and he doesn’t half cover the ground, he’s got such a big reach in the tackle,” said Rodman. “I haven’t played with Toto before, I’ve played against him but I didn’t know how good he was or how immense he can be for us and I think he’s been superb in the last couple of games.

“It was an unfortunate start at Swindon but he’s been fantastic.

“He said to me before the corner to block his man and he’d head it – and he did and Freddie scored.

“Hopefully he can continue the form.”

Another of Paul Hurst’s winter acquisitions, Crystal Palace loan forward Freddie Ladapo, netted his second winner in as many weeks as Salop lifted themselves out of League One’s bottom four.

Ladapo, who had previously had a goal controversially chalked off, broke into his signature dance to celebrate hitting the back of the net.

“After a fantastic win against Bradford it was a huge six pointer,” Rodman added of the crucial win.

“You don’t want to put the pressure on before but we all knew in the changing rooms how big it was and right from the off we were up for it and the better team.

“The big man’s on fire and long may it continue,” he said of Ladapo. “Two winners in two weeks. We’ll take that, hopefully he keeps going.

“I thought about jumping on his back but I let him do his dance because he’s got this thing about having a jig. But I don’t mind as long as he keeps scoring week in week out.”