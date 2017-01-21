Shrewsbury Town after quality, not quantity insists Chris Doig

Assistant Chris Doig has confirmed Shrewsbury Town are looking for quality over numbers as their January business ploughs on.

Salop are looking to add to their five additions so far this window, with boss Paul Hurst still light on options in certain areas.

Jim O’Brien’s loan move to Ross County on Thursday means he follows Antoni Sarcevic, Andy Mangan, Moha Choulay, Ivan Toney, George Waring and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake as the seventh departure since Hurst’s appointment.

While long-term injuries in defence and attack, in the shape of Ryan McGivern and AJ Leitch-Smith, and Ian Black’s absence due to personal circumstances have left options thin on the ground despite the arrival of Bryn Morris yesterday.

“Yes there is still quite a bit to do because we’ve had more go out so that adds to the importance of bringing people in,” said Doig.

“You’re relying on other clubs, other players, agents, it can get very complicated.

“Everyone has their own agendas, you have to look after yourselves ultimately so it can be frustrating.

“We hopeful that some things will happen but time will tell.

“We don’t want to just have numbers, we want to have quality. If we end up with a small squad but we feel it’s got quality in it then we’ll be happy but we’ll see what’s available in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ll only get somebody if we feel they’ll add to the squad that we’ve got and will make us better, that’s important.

Doig confesses Town are in a far from ideal situation while conducting their winter shopping. And the Scottish No.2, who followed Hurst as assistant manager from Grimsby in October, revealed the hectic window can prove frustrating.

“It’s a frustrating month, it’s not an easy month, it’s not the window you want to be doing the majority of your business. In an ideal world you get everything the way you want it in the summer.”