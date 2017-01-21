Paul Hurst hoping Bryn Morris can shine at Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst hopes new signing Bryn Morris can make a big impact now he has reached a critical point in his career.

The 20-year-old midfielder left Middlesbrough to join Salop on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The youngster was one of Boro’s youngest ever players, making his debut at the Riverside when he was only 16.

He also played on-loan for a number of clubs including Walsall, York, Coventry and Burton Albion.

“He will be keen and hungry to prove himself, and either earn a longer deal with ourselves or do really well and get other people interested,” said Hurst, speaking to shrewsburytown.com.

“I have spoke about getting people in that appreciate the opportunity.

“To be fair to Bryn, as soon as he knew we were interested, he was very keen to push this forward.”

Morris, who has represented England up to under-20 level, played against Shrewsbury earlier this season and Hurst said: “He played against us in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier this season, and on the night I was very occupied in looking at our team as it was still new to me.

“We have watched him a few times. It’s not do or die, but he will see it as a critical point in his career.

“I don’t think for one minute he has left Middlesbrough with the intention of sitting on the bench so let the competition begin.”

He added: “Some players represent England at youth levels, and then sort of fall by the wayside.

“There can be various reasons for that, but he seems a mature individual. He seems a confident lad.

“It’s not quite happened for him but we are talking about someone who has just left a Premiership club.

“He maybe gives us something a little different in that area as well. Hopefully he will be a valuable member of the squad.”

Morris, who was set to be involved as Salop took on Oldham Athletic today, said: “I have come from a good background at Middlesbrough – the right way of playing football – and with England.

“It’s good for my CV but the biggest thing for me is getting first team games, so I am looking forward to it.”