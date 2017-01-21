Paul Hurst hails 'deserved' victory for Shrewsbury Town

Boss Paul Hurst revealed his pride and his team secured a 'deserved' three points against fellow relegation battlers Oldham Athletic.

Freddie Ladapo's second-half header, against his former loan side, moved Salop out of League One's drop zone.

A second consecutive home league victory - the first in 10 months - had Town fans cheering to the wave of Ladapo's dance.

Hurst, as grounded as ever during his post-match interview, touched on the deserved victory against an Oldham side that remain 23rd.

Town edge to 20th, two points clear of Bury - who drew 2-2 with Port Vale on Friday night.

Hurst said: "It was a big game but I'm not going to change what I said at the start to the players.

"We're not safe and Oldham aren't relegated. It's just nice to get that victory in a game where two teams were trying to win the game.

"I didn't think it was overly edgy, we started quite well. Oldham looked likely on the counter attack, particularly on our right side where we weren't organised from throws.

"In the end I thought we certainly edged the game and didn't look in too much trouble overall.

"We didn't give up too many chances, had to defend a lot of crosses from deep. They went from not much a threat in the air to two big lads up front with new signings - that was the thought behind getting Adam (El-Abd) on to help us there.

"But another good win in front of another good crowd and good atmosphere.

"I just don't want anyone to start taking things for granted. We need those fans behind us and hopefully we can keep delivering."

Ladapo was controversially denied in the first period after his seemingly legitimate goal was ruled out after a lengthy period of deliberation by the officials.

Hurst admitted the referee seemed to get the decision spot on, with fears that Salop had been on the end of another poor call, similarly to trips to Bolton and Rochdale.

"That's the only thing," said the boss "It gets frustrating for the players and fans and manager that it takes so long, the flag wasn't raised.

"The linesman wasn't sure who put the ball in the net, I think. And then I don't know if they were questioning if it hit his hand.

"I don't think it did, my initial thought it was offside, when the flag didn't go up I thought we'd got away with one.

"Nothing against Oldham but I wasn;'t going to start crying about that!

"Having seen it back, I think he's just offside, and I would've said that irrespective of the result, it's easier to say now with three points, but I told the officials I think it was the right decision."

Ladapo scored his fifth goal of the season and two in two games for Town.

The header, against his former loan side, led the Crystal Palace frontman on another merry dance.

"Freddie had a bit of a false start on that (dance)," said Hurst. "He had a rehearsal in the first-half and the celebration didn't get any better in the second!

"I'm pleased for him, in some quarters he took a lot of stick at Oldham. In terms of work rate he'll always get my support but I've seen a different side to him on the training ground, he can finish and has got decent quality at times, better than some give him credit for.

"I just need him to stay grounded and not let him think he's achieved anything yet. He's settled in and the goals can only help."