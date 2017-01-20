Shrewsbury Town transfer news: Bryn Morris reportedly set to join from Middlesbrough

Bryn Morris is set to join Shrewsbury Town from Middlesborough, according to reports in the north-east.

Morris, 20, has been on Boro's books since the age of 11 and can play in the midfield or defence - but is apparently set to join Salop this January.

Reports claim that the youngster could be freed from his contract with the Riverside outfit and join Shrewsbury until the end of this season in an effort to gain a long-term deal with Town.

Morris has made a number of appearances for Boro and was even one of the club's youngest ever players when he made his debut, aged just 16.

The youngster has also made loan moves to Walsall, York, Coventry and Burton, but is now reportedly set to leave Boro on a permanent basis.

He would join the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Alex Rodman and Aristote Nsiala in joining Salop under Paul Hurst.