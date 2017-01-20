Louis Dodds set to miss out for Shrewsbury Town with calf injury

Shrewsbury will be without key man Louis Dodds for tomorrow’s visit of Oldham Athletic.

The attacking midfielder has been a mainstay in Town’s team this season, making the second-most appearances with 33. He is also joint-top scorer – with Ivan Toney – having netted seven times, but misses the crucial Latics clash with a calf injury that forced him off against Bradford last week.

Also absent is skipper Adam El-Abd (groin), who also came off with a knock last week.

Defender Ryan McGivern (shoulder) is not yet in contention for a return, but centre-half Olly Lancashire and full-back Jack Grimmer are available.

Town are not expecting to add to their four signings before Oldham’s visit, but boss Paul Hurst said that the loan departure of Jim O’Brien to Ross County will free up finances.

But he insisted the midfielder’s Town career is not over and they would talk again in the summer.