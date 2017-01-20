January transfer news: Shrewsbury Town confirm signing of Bryn Morris from Middlesbrough

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of young midfielder Bryn Morris from Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old follows the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Alex Rodman and Aristote Nsiala into the club during the January transfer window under Paul Hurst, and joins on a permanent deal lasting until the end of this season.

The youngster was one of Middlesbrough's youngest ever players, making his debut at the Riverside when he was only 16.

He also played on-loan for a number of clubs including Walsall, York, Coventry and Burton Albion.

DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury Town can confirm the signing of Bryn Morris from @Boro on a permanent deal until the end of the season #salop pic.twitter.com/Akv9TvU98t — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 20, 2017

“It’s all happened really quickly, but I just can’t wait to get started”, Morris said, speaking to Shrewsburytown.com.

"I just can’t wait to get started really. I’ve only got one training session and then the game so that should be good.

"Hopefully I will get my opportunity on Saturday and just do my best and hopefully play well and get off to a good start.”

Paul Hurst also hailed Morris' move after Salop confirmed the deal.

"It gives us some competition in the middle of the pitch, which I think we’ve been lacking as a squad and we’ve managed to secure him on a permanent deal” Hurst said, speaking to Shrewsburytown.com.

"If you look at his pedigree he is clearly a talented boy, but it hasn’t quite happened for him at Middlesbrough, which is no disgrace considering the competition he would have faced, and the loan spells that he’s had haven’t quite worked out for him.

"Now he’s in a position where this period could have a major influence on how high he could play and the offers that come along in the summer."