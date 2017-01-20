Abu Ogogo labels Shrewsbury Town's clash with Oldham a 'must-win'

In-form Abu Ogogo has labelled tomorrow’s visit of Oldham Athletic as a ‘must-win six-pointer’.

The Salop midfielder, who is in line to captain the side with Adam El-Abd injured and Jim O’Brien out on loan, believes the crunch clash with Town’s drop zone rivals could have a crucial impact on the season.

Shrewsbury have faced just three of League One’s current bottom half since boss Paul Hurst’s appointment in October, tackling many of the division’s high-fliers.

And the tough-tackling No.8 is relishing the visit of the Latics, who are two places and three points below Town in 23rd, with two games in hand.

“I do believe in a six-pointer, yes,” he said. “Especially a team that are two places below us and they have a couple of games in hand, it’s definitely a must-win game.

“The result against Bradford won’t mean much if we end up losing against Oldham, but regardless of playing against the top or the bottom you have to be picking up points. “With the fixtures coming up, we can’t afford to lose, we can go to Gillingham and get something there too, then put a run together.”

Town follow Saturday’s clash with a trip to Gillingham before hosting Bury, two more sides in the current bottom eight.

The impressive Ogogo has delighted fans in recent weeks with his high-energy displays.

His energy has been central in picking up results against Bradford and Swindon and the former Dagenham man won praise from Hurst.

But the 27-year-old is keen to improve.

“I’ve been enjoying it a lot recently. In the last couple of games I’ve performed well,” he added.

“Energy is a big part of my game so if I can the ball up and drive then I’ll do that.

“I’ve been running on empty in the last five or 10 minutes recently!

“Picking the right ball is the side I want to improve on definitely. I want to get more goals and more assists.

“Doigy (Chris Doig) has been on my back a little bit to be fair, but I think he only wants me to improve so it’s OK.

“In training there’s a bit of banter if I give the ball away, he’s always onto me but it brings the best out of me so I don’t mind it.”