January transfer window: Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst says Jim O'Brien's loan frees up funds

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has admitted Jim O'Brien's loan to Ross County frees up finances for him to target replacements - adding the door has not been shut on the Scot.

Salop's vice-skipper today completed a loan move to the Scottish Premiership outfit, where he will spent the remainder of the season.

Town have already secured four new additions this window, Toto Nsiala, Alex Rodman, Freddie Ladapo and Tyler Roberts.

O'Brien, a summer signing from Coventry, appeared 25 times this term - including 19 starts - scoring once.

Hurst told ShrewsWeb on his move back to Scotland: "I think Jim overall has done well since I've come in. Just in general doesn't quite fit what we're perhaps lacking at this moment in time.

"As a manager I have to look at what's best overall as a squad and in terms of trying to create space and options within the squad, Jim was one willing to look elsewhere.

"It does free up space and finance that we can hopefully exploit and bring in additions.

"It's to get some games. We had a chat before Christmas to get his thoughts and we said we'd revisit that.

"In fairness to Jim I think he just wants to play. We had a frank and open discussion and just felt that I couldn't give him the assurances he would've liked for this season at least.

"We will assess the situation in the summer."

O'Brien is contracted at Greenhous Meadow until the summer of 2018.

And Hurst added on his possible Salop future: "It would be foolish of anyone to say that's it and draw a line under it. If he goes away and he does really well, which I hope he does, I'm sure the club he's going to would want to sign him but ultimately he's still our player."

"We'll be checking on his progress and if he finds his form.

"Without checking the records, I'm not sure how much he played last season. Maybe he needs to get back playing.

"There have been signs that Jim's a very good footballer, if he can get a run of games and does really well then I'm certainly not shutting the door on him, I've told him that."