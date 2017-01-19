Bernard McNally: A great victory which Shrewsbury Town need to build on

Shrewsbury Town picked up a great result against Bradford on Saturday and the players would have enjoyed the accolades over the following 24 to 48 hours.

But every manager always used to tell me that, by Monday, you switch your attention to the next game.

Paul Hurst will be drilling into his players to go and beat fellow strugglers Oldham at Greenhous Meadow this Saturday.

I’m sure he’ll be telling them to get in their faces and make sure they build on last week’s fantastic win against Bradford.

It’ll be key to put them under pressure. Town haven’t played many sides around them in League One since Hurst has come in, so three points against a rival would be crucial.

Learning about Hurst and Chris Doig as I am, I love the football they want to play. They want to pass, but more importantly they want players to run at people – they want to be direct.

If you can have that then it helps create your own atmosphere. The fans are excited, as we saw against Bradford, it’s what they want to see.

It’s not very often that a club pick up their best result of the season and it sends them into the relegation places.

It was a big scalp against the Bantams and you think to yourself ‘right that must have lifted us up a little bit’.

They’ll take a lot of positivity that they’ve beaten another of the division’s top sides and they must take that into Oldham. They need the three points, if they could get it convincingly – by two or three goals – that would be fantastic for confidence.

I must say I was absolutely delighted by the three home debutants on display. They all did tremendously well. Toto Nsiala was a really commanding presence at the back. He headed it when he had to and it makes such a difference to have a defender that can clear it. He made some great tackles too, I felt.

Then you have Freddie Ladapo, the match-winner who was awarded man of the match. The goal, although only a tap-in, will do his confidence the world of good.

I like players that can run at people and new winger Alex Rodman is exactly that.

As a defender or a midfielder, the one thing you don’t want is somebody with pace running at you.

Salop looked a more confident team. They saw the game out with their game management and secured a wonderful League One victory.

Another new addition to the squad, Tyler Roberts on loan from my old club West Bromwich Albion, was completed this week.

The 18-year-old is very, very highly thought of at Albion and has certainly got ability.

He’s also a physical young lad. If Tony Pulis is raving about him then you know he’s got something. The first thing Pulis wants is someone that won’t shy away from challenges.

He would’ve been told by Pulis to come here and gain the experience – if you start then fantastic – but if you come from the bench, then be the impact player that changes things. Let’s hope he can be.