Shrewsbury's Jayson Leutwiler lends helping hand

With Disability Awareness Week in full swing, it was time for keeper Jayson Leutwiler to lend a helping hand at one of Town’s Cerebral Palsy football sessions.

The children were delighted to have Jayson, who has been going along to programmes since joining the club, down to take part.

After taking part in various dribbling drills and helping the children improve on their goalscoring touch, Jayson reflected on what enjoyment the programme brings to those who take part.

“It’s lovely to come down,” he said. “It’s not the first time I have done it, I did it last year too. It’s very nice to see the smiles on their faces. You really enjoy every kick of the ball so it’s a nice moment for everybody.

“Anything we do as a community is very interesting every time, whether it’s at a school or at the Sports Village, it’s lovely to see the kids and as long as they enjoy it that’s the most important thing.”

Jayson also praised the way that the club and community work together to give the chance to meet their heroes, something he himself never got to experience.

“I hope it means a lot (that I’m here), I know some of them would like to see other players than me maybe!” he added. “Some of them are happy that I’m here! I think it means a lot to them, because as a kid I would have dreamed to have a training session with any professional footballer, it never happened to me. It’s really nice for them.”

His involvement in the programmes has seen him get to know the children taking part, and the Town shot-stopper was pleased to see them progress and improve since coming to the sessions.

“When I came here two-and-a-half years ago, I met Kieran and Zak for example, and they really get better because they train every week,” he said.

“It’s nice to see because then they probably enjoy it more as well. It’s lovely to see that.”