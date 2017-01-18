facebook icon twitter icon
Ross County take Shrewsbury's Jim O'Brien on loan

Ross County have announced the loan signing of Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jim O'Brien, subject to clearance.

The Staggies have signed Salop's vice-captain until the end of the season.

O'Brien, 29, has featured 25 times for Shrewsbury this season, scoring once.

The Scottish-born former Republic of Ireland youth international follows Antoni Sarcevic, Andy Mangan, Moha Choulay, George Waring, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Ivan Toney out of Greenhous Meadow.

The former Coventry and Barnsley man signed a two-year deal with Town last summer.

County, who play in the Scottish Premiership, are managed by Jim McIntyre, who previously managed O'Brien at Dunfermline.

Jim McIntyre said: "I've worked with Jim O'Brien before at Dunfermline so I know his qualities. He will bring competition in wide areas for us and at 29-years-of-age he brings a wealth of experience with him."

