Ross County take Shrewsbury's Jim O'Brien on loan

Ross County have announced the loan signing of Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jim O'Brien, subject to clearance.

The Staggies have signed Salop's vice-captain until the end of the season.

O'Brien, 29, has featured 25 times for Shrewsbury this season, scoring once.

The Scottish-born former Republic of Ireland youth international follows Antoni Sarcevic, Andy Mangan, Moha Choulay, George Waring, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Ivan Toney out of Greenhous Meadow.

The former Coventry and Barnsley man signed a two-year deal with Town last summer.

County, who play in the Scottish Premiership, are managed by Jim McIntyre, who previously managed O'Brien at Dunfermline.

Jim McIntyre said: "I've worked with Jim O'Brien before at Dunfermline so I know his qualities. He will bring competition in wide areas for us and at 29-years-of-age he brings a wealth of experience with him."