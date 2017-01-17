Shrewsbury Town injuries concerning Paul Hurst

Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst is to run the rule over Town’s training sessions amid fears the surfaces could cause injury.

Town lost skipper Adam El-Abd and schemer Louis Dodds to groin and calf injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Bradford

Both players came off without the need of too much assistance, leaving Hurst hopeful that their absence is not long-term.

While Shrewsbury placed a late-January timescale on the opening of their new Sundorne Castle training ground, the boss is concerned that the current training pitches – located behind the Salop Leisure Stand – may be having an adverse effect.

“Adam was feeling his groin and felt like if he had to go flat out then it would’ve gone all together,” said Hurst.

“You don’t want a player out there that has that sort of doubt in his mind, even though he’s our captain.

“Louis felt his calf. I don’t know if it is a result of the training pitches getting a lot heavier.

“It’s something we’ll have to look at because picking up two injuries of that kind suggests there’s maybe something in that.”

Town could do without losing El-Abd for a significant period, with the Egypt international one of Town’s few fit defenders.

Dodds is Town’s second-highest appearance maker this season, featuring 32 times.