Shrewsbury Town duo Jack Grimmer and Olly Lancashire set for injury return

Town are expected to welcome back to training defenders Jack Grimmer and Olly Lancashire this week.

The duo will bolster Salop’s defensive options, with Ryan McGivern also likely to return to contention as he steps up his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Grimmer (ankle) has missed the last three games and Lancashire (hamstring) has been absent since coming off injured against Fleetwood.

McGivern, who damaged ligaments in his shoulder at Millwall in December, has been involved in full training but Hurst is yet to be convinced the left-sided defender is ready for a competitive return.

Meanwhile, versatile Town defender Callum Roberts has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division outfit Hednesford Town on loan.