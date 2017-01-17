Paul Hurst hoping new signing Tyler Roberts can add goals to Shrewsbury Town squad

Paul Hurst is hopeful that new loan signing Tyler Roberts can hit the back of the net for Shrewsbury Town.

Hurst brought the 18-year-old in on-loan from West Brom as his fourth signing of the January transfer window, having been previously loaned out to Oxford United.

The boss is eager to see him hit the ground running and add more goals to Salop, next to fellow loanee Freddie Ladapo.

"He's a forward player that's got very good ability. He can score goals which is something he's done in his youth team days and hopefully he can add that to our squad."

"[We] watched him a few times this season and Chris [Doig] has seen him as well, we were impressed.

"He's been on loan at Oxford so he knows exactly what the league's about. He obviously impressed when we watched him.

"He's a young player that I think's got a big future ahead of him, but thanks to West Brom for letting him come out and hopefully we can help him develop his game and gain that experience to help his career."

Roberts made only one appearance for West Brom's senior squad last season, and is in line to make the Shrewsbury Town squad against Oldham.

A win could lift Salop out of the relegation zone and open a gap between themselves and the 23rd placed Latics.