January transfer window: Tyler Roberts joins Shrewsbury Town from West Brom on-loan

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed a loan deal until the end of the season for young West Bromwich Albion forward Tyler Roberts.

Paul Hurst’s Salop have agreed terms with the Premier League club and 18-year-old Welsh youth international.

Roberts spent the first half of the season on loan at League One side Oxford United, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions.

U’s boss Michael Appleton, a former Albion favourite, was keen to extend the youngster’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Roberts’ two goals for Oxford came in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup.

The Baggies academy graduate, who can play up front or on either wing, was handed his first-team debut by Tony Pulis against Liverpool on the final day of last season.

The deal is Shrewsbury’s fourth signing of the January window, with Toto Nsiala, Alex Rodman and Freddie Ladapo already signed.

Roberts will bolster Town’s attacking options as Salop went into last weekend’s clash against Bradford with loan man Ladapo their only available senior centre-forward.

Speaking earlier in the campaign, Roberts admitted to feeling ‘sharper’ with his first-team involvement at the Kassam Stadium, where he is said to have physically matured.