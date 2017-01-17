Five things we learned from Shrewsbury Town's win over Bradford City

Shrewsbury Town managed to take all three points in their clash with Bradford City. But what did we learn from the game?

Brilliant support

One of the best attendances at Greenhous Meadow this season – aided by some fine travelling Bradford support – got right behind Paul Hurst’s side and they were rewarded with a thrilling performance.

Supporters were with every challenge, shot and bursting run made in blue and amber, particularly towards the tense finale.

There was effort and commitment in abundance, with some impressive quality and the fans enjoyed it.

Crowds get players going and vice versa, striking that chord is vital.

Trust in Hurst

There were frowns all around when the Town boss brought in a defender from League Two Hartlepool and a winger that couldn’t get a game at Notts County.

It is early days but all three of Hurst’s acquisitions – Toto Nsiala, Alex Rodman and Freddie Ladapo – have made an impact.

January is renowned for being tough to bring players in, and with Shrewsbury in the lower reaches of League One they’re not a glamorous proposition.

Hurst seems to have a knack for plucking talent from divisions below.

Ladapo leads the line well

Home debuts don’t get much better.

Salop’s Crystal Palace loanee starred up front as a lone striker and filled the role perfectly.

His game had everything, pace, power and the winning goal. Ivan Toney had no such impact while in the same role.

Ladapo thrived and supporters are excited by his potential. Should he go on and have the impact of another Palace loanee in Sullay Kaikai – everyone will be happy.

With Louis Dodds combining well just behind him, there are signs of a tidy partnership.

Ogogo shines again

The fans’ favourite has been immense recently.

His performances over the last few weeks have been lung-busting right until the end. Against Bradford he broke 60 yards with the ball before doubling up with cramp, and that takes some doing.

Supporters demand effort as a minimum and responded to the two-time Player of the Year with fond applause.

He is cementing himself as a real cult hero at the Meadow and Hurst will be keen to get the midfielder tied down on a new deal.

More to come

Despite the many positives, Shrewsbury’s bench for the visit of Bradford – while packed full of home-grown talent, displayed a lack of depth.

Ethan Jones, who has only had a handful of cameos, was joined by Kaiman Anderson and Ryan Barnett, neither of whom have played a minute for Town’s first team.

Hurst is still looking for additions, he was left frustrated last week in his pursuit of two targets and will continue to look at his options.

Injuries are returning, but Town could do with a few more in.