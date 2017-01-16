West Brom teenager Tyler Roberts set to join Shrewsbury Town on loan

Promising Albion youngster Tyler Roberts is set to join League One Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.

Roberts, who turned 18 last Thursday, spent the first half of the season at Oxford United.

He made 22 appearances for the U's, and scored two goals, one in the EFL Trophy and one in the FA Cup.

A Wales youth international who plays either up front or on the wing, Roberts has impressed Chris Coleman so much that he's trained with the first-team in the past alongside Gareth Bale and his team-mates.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is also a fan of Roberts and handed him his debut for Albion on the final day of last season in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at The Hawthorns.