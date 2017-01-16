Paul Hurst happy with new Shrewsbury Town signings

Shrewsbury chief Paul Hurst was delighted as his new signings expressed their willingness to fight for Town’s survival cause.

Home debutants Freddie Ladapo, Alex Rodman and Toto Nsiala all enjoyed eye-catching Greenhous Meadow bows in Saturday’s 1-0 win over high-flying Bradford.

Hurst, who wants to further add to his still threadbare squad, praised the trio’s attitude and character they have showed upon arrival.

“It’s nice when new lads come in and do well because it helps the rest of the players,” said the boss. “They’ll think ‘oh yes he’s alright, I’m happy for him to be part of the squad’.

“Very quickly they’ve shown that one they’re up for the fight and they want to be part of the team.”

Ladapo grabbed Town’s winner shortly before half-time to hand Hurst’s side a first victory in five games.

The three points weren’t enough to keep Town out of the relegation zone, with Bury leap-frogging them on goal difference – but Hurst focused on the positives, including Ladapo’s performance.

, and added: “Some things he does really well and other things there is still room for improvement.

“I brought him in not saying he’s the complete package. Freddie would be the first to admit that, he’s only just out of Conference South football, I know he’s had a spell at Oldham.

“But I just like the attitude of the player. The goal will do him the world of good. His team-mates will appreciate someone up there who’ll work tirelessly for the team and make it hard for the defenders.

“They (defenders) know they’ve been in a tussle. You can work as hard as you like in midfield or defensively but if there’s no pressure on the ball at the top end then it becomes a lot more difficult.”