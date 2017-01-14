Shrewsbury Town secured a first win in five in memorable circumstances, beating promotion-chasing Bradford 1-0, writes Lewis Cox at Greenhous Meadow.

Analysis

Freddie Ladapo was the hero, netting just before the break on his home debut in the game’s only goal.

Paul Hurst’s side were well worthy of their win. Barely troubled by the strong Bradford side.

Salop’s main men were the home debutants, Ladapo, Alex Rodman and Toto Nsiala all put in fantastic displays.

Town boss Hurst kept a rare unchanged line-up, something seen on precious few occasions at the Meadow in recent months.

Injury concerns, added to a fairly light squad, meant that Town fielded an inexperienced bench, with four players - Ethan Jones, Kaiman Anderson, Dom Smith and Ryan Barnett - all products of the youth academy.

Hurst was looking for a better opening than the last time Shrewsbury played in front of their own fans, where they were beat 1-0 by Fleetwood on January 2.

And Greenhous Meadow were encouraged by what they saw from those in blue and amber. Bradford, predictably, enjoyed a lot of the football but there was precious little to show for it heading forward.

Mark Marshall, the Bantams Jamaican dangerman, was giving Mat Sadler all kinds of nightmares down the Bradford right.

His fine footwork and fierce left-footed effort had Jayson Leutwiler tested in the Town goal with both sides settling.

Hurst, who perches himself in the press box for the first halves of home games, charged down midway through the half with an apparent injury to skipper Adam El-Abd, who then came off for Jim O’Brien, leaving Sadler at centre-half.

Chances were at a premium but Salop were growing in stature and stopping their visitors from playing.

Gary Deegan and Abu Ogogo were doing the dirty side of the game in midfield and mopping up any danger, while the transition from defence to attack was evident on a few occasions.

Ladapo sprinkled some magic on proceedings and almost broke the deadlock om half hour. Some tidy footwork and a one-two with Louis Dodds played the on-loan Palace man in and his effort was well kept out by Colin Doyle.

It was former skipper and favourite Nat Knight-Percival who was directly involved in the opener. Slipping on halfway, Dodds profited by picking the defender’s pocket and bursting forward.

His finish was parried by Doyle but Ladapo was on hand to net on his home debut.

Shrewsbury struggled to switch back on after the goal and only Jordy Hiwula’s mis-timed volley kept them ahead moments after.

Toto Nsiala and Alex Rodman, Shrews’ other home debutants, were also catching the eye. Congolese defender Toto, who had his red card rescinded in the week, looked demanding and willing to put his head on every high ball.

Rodman was committed to making things hard for Bradford’s wide men. Resilient in his positioning while the visitors were attacking, he also looked handy on the ball when breaking forward.

With Ladapo netting before the break, Toto and Rodman really came into their own after half-time. Rodman, the 29-year-old showed his athleticism in abundance with countless rangy runs down the left flank.

Toto was also endearing himself to the home faithful. The ex-Grimsby man won challenge after challenge, using his pace and power to halt Bradford attacks.

A blot on Town’s copybook would be the injury to Dodds, who went off for Shaun Whalley on the hour mark. Dodds’ injury followed El-Abd, who went off in the first-half.

Whalley was adding to the lively Rodman and Ladapo in attack and sent a volley agonizingly wide after Ladapo had superbly picked him out.

Ladapo was strong as an ox, with vision to boot, it was a terrific Meadow bow for the frontman.

Bradford pressed without creating too much. Timothy Dieng curled wide from distance and Josh Cullen sent a free-kick narrowly over.

But Bradford's run without a win at the Meadow, stretching back to 2009, continued as Town held on in impressive fashion, looking dangerous on the break with fresh optimism in the air.

