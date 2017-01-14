Paul Hurst picks out Abu Ogogo as key Shrewsbury Town ingredient

Paul Hurst reckons Abu Ogogo is a key ingredient in the mix he’s putting together at Shrewsbury Town.

Midfielder Ogogo has won plaudits from supporters in recent weeks for his all-action displays in blue and amber.

And it is the attitude of the 27-year-old that has caught the eye of the manager.

The former Dagenham man has made 24 appearances for Salop this term and has been an almost ever-present under Hurst, despite not featuring in Micky Mellon’s starting XI when the season got under way.

“I think his attitude is a major plus,” said Hurst. “Without being too unkind about other parts of his game, it’s a big part.

“He’s quite infectious for the group. When we go down to 10 men like at Swindon, and unfortunately we’ve done on occasions, he’s exactly the type of character you want out on the field.

“And when he comes off – whether he’s been good, bad or indifferent – I can think about the game and I don’t have to worry about whether he’s put everything into it.

“It’s exactly the type of person we need.

“It can’t be 11 Abu Ogogos, it’s got to be a mix. If you’re baking a cake you need different ingredients, but I’d certainly have him as one of them.”

Hurst is a hard task-master and it was said that Town’s training sessions were cranked up when he arrived from Grimsby.

Ogogo, who landed Shrewsbury’s Players’ Player and overall Player of the Season last year, spent almost a month on the sidelines after a red card at Sheffield United in November.

While his two-year contract runs out in the summer, Hurst admitted earlier in the week that none of the current players have done enough to earn a new deal.

“He’s got the type of attitude that we want everyone to have,” Hurst added. “It can depend on positions. It’s very easy for him to get involved in a lot of the hard work.

“His running stats should be high and he’s good around the place. He gets on with his job.

“He did get sent off and when he was out he got his head down and we worked him extremely hard, but he just got on with it.”