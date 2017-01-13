Shrewsbury Town match-up is the big one for Aristote Nsiala

It’s a big old weekend of football for Toto Nsiala.

Tomorrow he is in line for a home League One debut against one of the best-followed clubs in the division, writes Lewis Cox.

And on Sunday, his beloved Manchester United face Liverpool.

The former is a nod to how well thought of Nsiala is by his new boss Paul Hurst. After being released by Everton, the defender searched for football in Vietnam before returning to England and joining non-league Southport.

He then moved to Grimsby, where he spent two years under Hurst.

The Sunday showdown, a ding-dong between age-old Premier League rivals that will be broadcast across the globe, carries huge importance in the Nsiala household.

In fact, it will split it. The 24-year-old, who spent three years in the Everton academy set-up, is a die-hard Manchester United fan living with his Liverpool-mad family.

Shrewsbury Town verses Bradford City may not bring in the same television interest – but is pivotal to both clubs at different ends of League One.

But for the strapping 6ft 4in defender, it is a relief to merely be available.

His full League One debut last week at Swindon took a turn for the worse after half-time, when he was sent off. Fortunately – and correctly – the FA rescinded Nsiala’s four-match ban.

“I was happy (with the decision),” he said. “I don’t think I could’ve played until some time in February so it would’ve been a long time with Chris Doig, which I’m not a big fan of!

“I’m looking forward to playing on Saturday. I couldn’t believe the red card last week, I thought it was a great tackle. I took the whole of the ball.

“But I thought ‘Another one of them!’ I’ve had two already this season. I got abused by all my friends again.”

His ban was quickly overturned and Nsiala, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and capped once for the national side, quickly turned his attentions to Bradford.

“In League One you can’t make mistakes at all because you get punished straight away,” he added.

“It’s been a long ladder for me. Leaving Everton and not playing for a year-and-a-half before coming back to Southport. I’m taking it as it comes and learning as quickly as I can.

“We spoke to Doigy and the manager about being ready (for League One). When I was Hartlepool I wasn’t the same player (as at Grimsby). No disrespect to them, it wasn’t the training or anything, it was distance. I wasn’t myself.

“But if we can get back to how it was then I can be the same player.

“They believe in me and that I’ll be OK here.”

Nsiala’s first language is French – he has already been sharing the lingo with Jayson Leutwiler – but his English is fluent with a strong flavour of Scouse.

Everton legends Kevin Sheedy and Alan Stubbs were in charge of his development while at Everton.

After signing a two-and-a-half year deal upon arriving from Hartlepool, where travelling was proving a difficult factor, he already admits to feeling more ‘at home’.

Nsiala is heavily supported by his family – and dad – in particular, who has already been in touch with the Congolese set-up now he has stepped up a division.

And while everyone is pinning hopes on a Shrewsbury win tomorrow, the Nsiala family will be divided when United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday.