Kaiman Anderson in line for Shrewsbury Town squad

Youngster Kaiman Anderson could be in line for a Shrewsbury Town debut as League One big-boys Bradford City visit Greenhous Meadow.

Boss Paul Hurst has confirmed both Anderson, 19, and 18-year-old Ethan Jones will provide attacking options on the bench tomorrow.

For Anderson, who returned from a loan spell at Halesowen Town this week, it could be a special afternoon.

“I don’t mind going on record and saying they’ll both be on the bench – providing they don’t get injured today!” said Hurst.

“Kaiman’s improved as a player and as a person. He’s more confident so it’s done him well. He’ll be back with us for the short term, possibly for the rest of the season, we’ll see how the recruitment goes.

“Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury scholar) almost got on recently, it was only a last minute change of heart that we went another way.

“If I didn’t think they would contribute I’d leave them off. Ethan’s been on before and Kaiman’s done well in training.”