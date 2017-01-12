Bernard McNally: Sense of optimism at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town have made massive strides since Paul Hurst came in and for the first time they have climbed out of the League One relegation zone.

There have been minor setbacks that could’ve been avoided, but both Hurst and assistant Chris Doig will now carry quite a bit of optimism.

That air of optimism and enthusiasm does pass on to players, they’ll sense it and they’ll know now’s the time to start moving forward.

Saturday’s against Bradford is a big game for Town. City are doing well and will bring a lot of fans. It leads Shrews into three matches against the current bottom eight (Oldham, Gillingham and Bury).

To put in a good performance and to even not lose against the Bantams would be a good showing. They might even be looking beyond that match – despite the old cliché – and think that now we can perhaps push on.

But Hurst will do what every manager does, take it one game at a time and that’s what you have to do.

You never know, hopefully they turn in a performance on Saturday and shock the league, that’s what we’re hoping for.

It’s brilliant news that the four-match ban for new defender Toto Nsiala was rescinded. The decision wasn’t merited and it’s great for the lad that he’s available for his home debut against Bradford.

Toto can be a big addition for the club, remembering back to the last home game – the 1-0 defeat against Fleetwood – Town were unable to deal with balls into the box.

Nobody was commanding to deal with them. I’m looking forward to seeing a big, 6ft 4in defender and I think his physicality is a big plus to the side. Alex Rodman hasn’t played much football for Notts County but he showed glimpses at Swindon of what he can do. He looks like a positive winger in the mould of Shaun Whalley, somebody who is direct and runs at defences.

Defenders don’t want anyone running at them. We all love watching players that want to take on their full-back and put a cross in. Hopefully Alex will also enjoy his home debut.

Strikers Ivan Toney, George Waring and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake returned to parent clubs with Freddie Ladapo arriving from Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old looked more mobile than Toney in his debut and that is probably why the others were sent back. It hadn’t worked for them and didn’t seem like it’d change. You have to be realistic.

There’s an old saying, ‘If there’s better players out there, then get them’.

Ladapo spent the first part of the season at Oldham, who are bottom, and now coming from Palace he’ll have a point to prove. The good thing about him being at Oldham will be that he knows League One and also understands that a struggling team won’t play the most beautiful, attacking football.

He looks athletic and that’s what you want. You want a centre-forward that can go and chase the ball into the corners and put people under pressure – Town haven’t had that.