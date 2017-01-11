Shrewsbury Town to check on Ryan McGivern fitness

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst will check in the next 24 hours whether defender Ryan McGivern is ready to return.

The Northern Ireland international has been sidelined since Town’s 1-0 win at Millwall on December 10.

McGivern is stepping up his comeback from a shoulder injury and began full training last week, though the boss is keen to see how the 27-year-old reacts before making his decision. His availability will act as a boost for Hurst and Town ahead of Saturday’s visit of high-fliers Bradford.

Shrewsbury will still be without fellow defenders Jack Grimmer and Olly Lancashire, who are struggling with ankle and hamstring injuries.

And summer signing from Port Vale McGivern, who has made just two full appearances under Hurst due to injury and international commitments, could provide a timely return.

“I don’t think Olly and Jack will be fit,” said Hurst. “Ryan trained again on Monday and it’s one we need to have a conversation about.”

Meanwhile, defender Toto Nsiala has escaped a four-match ban after Town won their appeal against his red card at Swindon.