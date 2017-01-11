Shrewsbury recall Kaiman Anderson from Halesowen

Shrewsbury striker Kaiman Anderson has been recalled from his loan spell at non-league Halesowen Town.

The 19-year-old was in his second spell at the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side, and after finishing as top goalscorer last term, he'd already netted 18 times this season.

Town boss Paul Hurst, who has already handed matchday opportunities to a number of Salop youngsters, has been impressed with what he's seen from the forward in training.

The boss recently hinted that Anderson - who had also previously been on loan at AFC Telford - could be rewarded with a place on Shrews' first-team bench, similarly to the recently recalled defender Callum Grogan, who was an unused sub at Swindon Town.

Hurst said: “Kaiman won’t be there for the whole season and his loan is up at the end of January, it is something I’ll be looking at soon.

“Possibly he could be ready for a place on the bench. It really depends where we end up towards the end of January realistically.

“It’s a big ask for a young player who’s relatively inexperienced and hasn’t had much game time.

“But he has had a productive loan spell, the feedback I’m getting is that each year he’s gone out and improved, this one in particular.

“I have to say since I’ve come in, when he’s trained with us – and not always in his position – when he has, in the game (training match) we had here, he did pretty well. So I haven’t discounted him, certainly. I’ll be assessing him.”