Shrewsbury Town defender Aristote Nsiala's suspension withdrawn

Aristote Nsiala's four-game suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect, after Shrewsbury Town appealed the decision to send him off against Swindon Town.

Shrewsbury Town confirmed the news on Twitter, meaning that the new signing will now be available for the clash against Bradford City this weekend.

NSIALA:Toto's suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect after the FA ruled that Town's wrongful dismissal claim was correct #salop pic.twitter.com/e7Jfsrh7eV — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 10, 2017

Toto, who was making his debut in the 1-1 draw at Swindon Town after joining from Hartlepool, conceded a penalty 10 minutes into the second period and was given his marching orders.

It was his third – and Town’s seventh – red card of the campaign, although a previous dismissal while with Pool was a case of mistaken identity.

The 24-year-old Congolese defender was then slapped with a four-game ban by the Football Association for what was deemed serious foul play.

Boss Paul Hurst was insistent that the challenge didn’t warrant a red card.

“I’ve had a look at it again and one thing said was that it was two-footed – it’s never been a two-footed challenge,” said the boss.

“We paused it on the point he clearly wins the ball. It is a strong tackle? Yes, of course it is. Every manager in the country would want their centre-half – with no goalkeeper in goal – to take everything.

“I don’t buy into it that the rules have changed that much you can’t put in a strong tackle.