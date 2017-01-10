Shrewsbury Town appealing Aristote Nsiala's four-match ban

Shrewsbury Town have lodged an appeal to the FA against the four-match ban for defender Aristote Nsiala.

Toto, who was making his debut in the 1-1 draw at Swindon Town after joining from Hartlepool, conceded a penalty 10 minutes into the second period and was given his marching orders.

It was his third – and Town’s seventh – red card of the campaign, although a previous dismissal while with Pool was a case of mistaken identity.

The 24-year-old Congolese defender was then slapped with a four-game ban by the Football Association for what was deemed serious foul play.

But boss Paul Hurst remains insistent that the challenge didn’t warrant a red card.

“I’ve had a look at it again and one thing said was that it was two-footed – it’s never been a two-footed challenge,” said the boss.

“We paused it on the point he clearly wins the ball. It is a strong tackle? Yes, of course it is. Every manager in the country would want their centre-half – with no goalkeeper in goal – to take everything.

“I don’t buy into it that the rules have changed that much you can’t put in a strong tackle.

“I don’t think there’s a problem (with the disciplinary record). I’ve said that things will change and I don’t expect them to be as many bookings next season.

“You can get a reputation for it but I want people that will fight and be committed. There’s no issue with a tackle like that, if you have punching, head-butting or two feet off the ground – that’s clearly an issue.”

Hurst and chief executive Brian Caldwell spoke with FA officials via video link yesterday to discuss the club’s disciplinary record – one of the worst in the Football League.

Caldwell told the Shropshire Star: “Paul and I had the hearing and we took on board the panel’s comments in relation to our disciplinary record for the first half of the season.

“The panel were made aware of the improvements in this record since Paul took over and the importance to the club of the improvement, which was part of Paul’s remit since took over.”