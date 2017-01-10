Shrewsbury Town academy hit by more departures

Shrewsbury Town’s academy is braced for four or five new staff members after two more departed the club.

Professional development phase coach Matt Rains and head of sport science and medicine Ali Gibb have left to join Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Their exits follow that of head of youth coaching Ian Dawes last month.

And academy manager Andy Jones predicts the shake-up could continue with the appointment of new staff in the near future.

“We will potentially have four or five new staff members coming in over the next month,” Jones told Shrewsburytown.com

“It’s one of those things that we’ve got to get right, we’ve had hundreds of applications already and we will make sure that they fit the mould of what we’re trying to do with the club.”

Rains heads to the Premier League champions while Gibb moves to a side who were in the top flight as recently as four years ago.

“It shows what we’re doing as a club. It’s not just the players that are attracting attention but also the staff,” he added.

“We have that reputation of producing good players and that comes from the staff.”

On Rains, he said: “Matt’s got a move to a really top club and we wish him all the best.

“I personally feel disappointed that he’s going but it’s a great achievement and a very good move for him. He’s been here five or six years and he’s been a great ambassador for the club.”