Paul Hurst won't limit his player search for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst will not limit his search for new talent to players who have excelled in League One.

The Town chief has already sealed deals to bring two players from League Two to the club, while also taking a Premier League forward on loan.

But Hurst, who spent three months managing Grimsby in the fourth tier earlier this season, will not be blinkered by those with a history of doing well in League One.

Town, who escaped the relegation places for the first time since September 17 with a point at Swindon on Saturday, targeted ‘League One-ready’ players over the summer after narrowly securing survival last term.

Nine permanent deals were penned by former boss Micky Mellon, but Town were rock bottom by the time Hurst took over in late October.

“I’m looking at any player that I think will improve us, in truth,” said Hurst.

“Whether that ends up being someone who plays on a Sunday morning or someone in the under-23s of a Premier League club.

“I won’t go down a specific route and rule certain players out because they don’t fit the criteria.

“We spoke about criteria in relation to athleticism and pace, that’s been introduced – I’m not saying there won’t be more. I’d rather look at things like that than say ‘he has to have played in League One’.”

Hurst is hopeful of adding a striker before the weekend visit of Bradford, with new loan man Freddie Ladapo the only fit and available senior forward.

“We’re down to just having Freddie who’s fit,” he added. “AJ (Leitch-Smith) has done a bit of running and felt better but isn’t ready.

“A striker’s on my list. That’s an obvious one. I don’t want Freddie to come here and by default be in the team every week.

“I’d like to have someone in for Saturday. We’re hopeful of a player or two for the weekend.”

Town won’t make an offer for Chester attacker James Alabi, despite speculation.

The 22-year-old former Stoke prodigy, who spent a stint on loan under Hurst at Grimsby, is not on Hurst’s radar.