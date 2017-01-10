Mat Sadler tips new Shrewsbury Town signing Aristote Nsiala to bounce back

In-form defender Mat Sadler has backed fellow stopper Aristote Nsiala to bounce back from his debut dismissal.

Toto, Town’s first signing of the January transfer window, will learn his fate in the coming days after Shrewsbury lodged an appeal against his four-match ban.

But Sadler, who has been a linchpin of Paul Hurst’s defence in recent months and scored the equaliser at Swindon, was impressed with the attributes shown by the signing from Hartlepool.

“Toto’s got big shoulders,” sad Sadler. “He’s got real big shoulders and he’ll be able to carry any sort of responsibility from this.

“He’s a big boy, a real athlete and will be a real acquisition and will really benefit us for the next part of the season.

“I can see why (it was a red card). We’re disappointed with it, that’s the first thing.

“It was a difficult one for the ref, it gave him an option to make a decision.

“I have no complaints on it but at the same time he looks a good acquisition.

“I thought Toto looked dominant in the air. He looked mobile and got around the pitch well. I think we’ve got some real causes to be optimistic with three really good additions to the squad.”

Toto’s debut may’ve been curtailed but fellow newcomers Alex Rodman and Freddie Ladapo featured for 77 and 90 minutes respectively.

Sadler, meanwhile, has epitomised Salop’s recovery under Hurst. As well as his bullet header grabbing Town the point that dragged them out of the League One drop zone, he put in a stunning last-ditch challenge to stop his side falling further behind. The ex-Birmingham man is keen, like supporters, to see new arrivals this month and it wasn’t just Toto who caught his attention.

“I thought Freddie and Rodders did really well,” he added.

“I think Rodders gave us real legs and opportunities on the counter-attack and he showed a glimpse of what fans have got to look forward to. Freddie held it up when he could, worked the corners and channels. It can be a poisoned chalice up front on your own but he worked his socks off.”

Sadler isn’t a regular on the scoresheet, it was just a seventh career goal in more than 400 games.

In fact, it took the 31-year-old nine-and-a-half years to net his first career goal. But this term, with two goals for the season, he is after a personal record.

“When I get one goal then another usually follows so why not more?” he laughed. “There’s a lot of games left to play so I’m happy to break my record for a season and get a third.

“The ball actually fell to me after it hit the bar, it bobbled up to me and I thought ‘please don’t make me have to hit this now’ – but fortunately they gave it.”