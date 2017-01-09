facebook icon twitter icon
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and George Waring leave Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that both Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and George Waring have left the club following the end of their loan deals.

Ebanks-Blake joined Salop on-loan from Chesterfield but only made a handful of appearances, failing to score. His final appearance came on Boxing Day in the 2-1 loss to Bolton.

Meanwhile, George Waring joined from Stoke in a similar deal, but despite making 18 appearances for Shrewsbury also failed to hit the back of the net. He last featured in the 1-0 loss to Fleetwood on January 2nd.

Both players will now return to their parent clubs.

The news comes after a trio of early signings for Paul Hurst, in which he brought in Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman and Freddie Ladapo within the opening days of the January transfer window.

 

