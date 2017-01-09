Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and George Waring leave Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that both Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and George Waring have left the club following the end of their loan deals.
Ebanks-Blake joined Salop on-loan from Chesterfield but only made a handful of appearances, failing to score. His final appearance came on Boxing Day in the 2-1 loss to Bolton.
Meanwhile, George Waring joined from Stoke in a similar deal, but despite making 18 appearances for Shrewsbury also failed to hit the back of the net. He last featured in the 1-0 loss to Fleetwood on January 2nd.
Both players will now return to their parent clubs.
LOANS: We can confirm that George Waring and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake have left the club at the end of their loans. More on this later #salop pic.twitter.com/Zy9dIZubEI— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 9, 2017
The news comes after a trio of early signings for Paul Hurst, in which he brought in Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman and Freddie Ladapo within the opening days of the January transfer window.
