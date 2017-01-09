Shrewsbury Town to face FA over rash of red cards

Shrewsbury Town have been asked to attend a meeting with the Football Association over their disciplinary record this season.

The Greenhous Meadow side had debut defender Aristote Nsiala shown a straight red card during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Swindon Town, their seventh dismissal of the season.

Salop’s disciplinary record is among the worst across the Football League, with Bury and Nottingham Forest the only other sides on seven red cards. Four of the dismissals have arrived under Hurst’s reign, including Jim O’Brien’s red card at Sheffield United – one of two for the visitors that day – which was later reversed upon appeal.

For Nsiala, who arrived from Hartlepool on New Year’s Day, it was a third red card of the season.

The Town chief has maintained he doesn’t find the squad dirty, while acknowledging that the record this season is poor.

“We’ve been asked to a hearing as such for our disciplinary record for the season to date, which I can only take some responsibility for,” said Hurst, who was appointed in late October.

“Some decisions we’ve had to put up with, I feel like either myself or someone has done something extremely wrong that we’re getting these things go against us.

“I’m not sure (about the meeting). I’ve never been involved in one before.

“Ultimately there is a third party involved and sometimes they have to be held accountable.”

In a phone call after the Boxing Day defeat at Bolton, Hurst received an apology regarding a late penalty awarded to his side and then overruled by the referee.

Four days later at Rochdale, the hosts scored a goal that should have been ruled out on three separate counts.

“After the Rochdale game no-one has called me and told me they got it wrong and it should’ve been ruled out,” he added. “It’s alright holding us accountable, but what about other people as well?”

Meanwhile, Town’s boss was coy on speculation linking his former Grimsby midfielder – and current Chesterfield man – Jon Nolan with a move to the Meadow.

The 24-year-old has featured 25 times for the Spireites this term, where he has caught the eye of a number of sides.