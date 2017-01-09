Paul Hurst satisfied with Shrewsbury Town fight but admits still plenty to do

Paul Hurst was satisfied after seeing his Shrewsbury Town side pull out of the bottom four for the first time under his tenure.

But the Town chief is aware that, despite achieving another milestone in edging clear of the drop zone, plenty of hard work remains with 60 League One points still to play for.

A 1-1 draw at Swindon Town lifted Salop above both Bury and Chesterfield on goal difference. Salop were six points adrift at the bottom when the boss was appointed in October.

“It has some positive effect but I’ve said before if we can get 10 places above it then I’d be happier!” smiled Hurst.

“In the meantime, we all know next Saturday we could be talking a very different scenario, there’s a lot of football to play.

“But overall, yes of course, from when we came in we were bottom and we spoke about not letting the gap get too big, we certainly did that.

“And now it would be good if the season could finish and we know we’d be in League One next year.”

“There are a lot of things going through my mind that aren’t all positive but that has to be one.”

Aristote Nsiala saw red as he was dismissed after giving away a spot-kick on his Shrews bow, while there were also debuts for fellow new signings Alex Rodman and Freddie Ladapo.

“It’s another little step, as is getting new players in,” added the boss. “If players can’t run around on their debut then they’ll never do it. But I expect it each week and it should only get better.”

A decision is set to be made this week on the future of loan strikers George Waring and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake – whose deals expired after the Swindon clash.

Both have barely featured and are expected to be sent back to their parent clubs, but the boss was waiting to speak to the players individually before announcing his decision.