facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Former Shrewsbury Town starlet Harry Lewis praised on Southampton bow

Former Shrewsbury Town starlet Harry Lewis received praise from Southampton boss Claude Puel after making his Saints first-team bow.

Soccer : Sky Bet Football League One - Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Harry Lewis had plied his trade with Salop.

The 19-year-old, who is from Radbrook and is the grandson of Town’s legendary shot-stopper Ken Mulhearn, played 90 minutes as the Premier League side drew 2-2 at Norwich in the FA Cup.

Lewis, who attended Meole Brace School, left Shrews as a 17-year-old and has featured in three Checkatrade Trophy matches for the Saints’ under-23 games this term.

Puel said: “He made a mistake, but after that he made two or three good saves and he was good overall, so this is an experience for him for his future.”

“It’s a good thing always, to try to develop young players like Harry Lewis and others, but it’s a pity for all these young players the result wasn’t (a win).”

Lewis made his England under-18s debut in 2014, representing the Three Lions in Italy.

The St Mary’s Stadium side have Fraser Forster as No.1 between the sticks, with veteran shot-stopper Stuart Taylor also in their ranks.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Former Shrewsbury Town starlet Harry Lewis praised on Southampton bow"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.