Former Shrewsbury Town starlet Harry Lewis praised on Southampton bow

Former Shrewsbury Town starlet Harry Lewis received praise from Southampton boss Claude Puel after making his Saints first-team bow.

The 19-year-old, who is from Radbrook and is the grandson of Town’s legendary shot-stopper Ken Mulhearn, played 90 minutes as the Premier League side drew 2-2 at Norwich in the FA Cup.

Lewis, who attended Meole Brace School, left Shrews as a 17-year-old and has featured in three Checkatrade Trophy matches for the Saints’ under-23 games this term.

Puel said: “He made a mistake, but after that he made two or three good saves and he was good overall, so this is an experience for him for his future.”

“It’s a good thing always, to try to develop young players like Harry Lewis and others, but it’s a pity for all these young players the result wasn’t (a win).”

Lewis made his England under-18s debut in 2014, representing the Three Lions in Italy.

The St Mary’s Stadium side have Fraser Forster as No.1 between the sticks, with veteran shot-stopper Stuart Taylor also in their ranks.