Swindon 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

A point at Swindon moved Shrewsbury Town out of the League One drop zone as both sides finished with 10 men, writes Lewis Cox at the County Ground.

Analysis

A goal each in the second period saw Paul Hurst’s new-look Shrewsbury come from behind to grab a point through Mat Sadler’s fine header.

Debutant Aristote Nsiala had previously seen red after bringing down Luke Norris as the hosts took the lead from the spot.

With Oldham and Coventry not in action, Bury and Chesterfield both losing - Town climb out of the bottom four on goal difference.

But they will need to play better as the months continue.

Hurst handed full debuts to all three of his new signings, perhaps a surprise - particularly on Alex Rodman’s part - who has not played too much football in the last two months.

Ivan Toney has returned to Newcastle and made way for Crystal Palace loanee Freddie Ladapo. While Rodman came in for Whalley, Nsiala for Olly Lancashire and Joe Riley - on his return from knee surgery - for Dom Smith.

Swindon’s philosophy - even without some of their key names - was clear and they settled into a ball-playing rhythm, with Shrews pressing high to disrupt the play.

A glorious early crossfield, no-look volley from Louis Dodds got the Salop juices flowing. Eventually a corner was nodded tamely down by Nsiala, another bonus.

Ladapo, a big unit in attack, seemed to compete well physically and looked a good target both in the air and running in behind.

Jayson Leutwiler, who has earned plaudits from supporters in recent weeks, spread himself fantastically to deny Jon Obika midway through the first-half. A tremendous stop as the hosts began to turn the screw a little.

Despite an intense opening five or 10 minutes from Hurst’s side the game rapidly fell into a deep lull, with two clearly devoid of confidence and belief. The hosts, predictably, saw more of the play, but it was clear the home fans were far from pleased with things.

Town offered brief respite at times with breaks, predominantly through Rodman, but more often than not Shrews’ final ball was lacking.

Mat Sadler looped a header that had Lawrence Vigouroux sprawling late in the half as Town’s only real chance of note.

Things livened up five minutes after the break, and not to Hurst and Town’s liking.

Swindon top scorer Luke Norris broke clear and met the ball with Leutwiler, who competed for a 50-50 challenge outside the area. The Robins forward recovered with the ball by the time Salop had bodies back.

One of those was Nsiala, who dived in two-footed to win the ball. Unfortunately he took plenty of the ball and plenty of Norris.

Referee Nigel Miller took little time to point to the spot, he also barely had to deliberate when choosing his card colour.

Toto trudged off down the tunnel to ironic cheers, giving it a bash on his way.

Johnny Goddard, who scored at the Meadow in October, smashed the spot-kick down the middle with Leutwiler diving right.

Moments before the spot-kick defender Raphael Rossi-Branco had sent a header over the top. He broke the net in the process, the break in play didn’t help Salop - but the warning lights were there.

Ironically Town fared a little better with 10 men. Ladapo’s effort was blocked and despite having less men, they had an equal share of the ball.

But the numbers were soon evened up. James Brophy shown a second yellow despite only just collecting his first. A mindless decision from the full-back.

As Gary Deegan’s goalbound effort with 11 minutes to go with deflected off target, it looked like it wasn’t to be Salop’s day - but moments later things turned.

Shaun Whalley - on for Rodman - delivered a fine free-kick and Sadler rose brilliant to power a header in off the bar from 12 yards. It bounced on the line and bodies piled in, but the assistant judged it had crossed.

A Joe RIley nudge on Jermaine Hylton could’ve seen another penalty given but Salop survived as the hectic final 10 minutes took off.

The game stretched , with boss sets of supporters encouraged, Deegan shot over and Ladapo was unable to take advantage of an Abu Ogogo break.

A crazy six minutes of added time couldn’t yield anything for either side, but my they went for it.

Key moments

10 - No real chances of note early on. Swindon skipper Jon Obika blasted over from distance and nodded wide.

20 - Leutwiler makes a fantastic stop as he spreads himself to deny Obika. Wonderful save from the Canada international. He then keeps out defender Lloyd Jones on two occasions from the resulting corner,

42 - Shrews’ only real opening of the half, a Mat Sadler header from Joe Riley’s cross, had Lawrence Vigouroux backpedaling but he tipped it over the top.

50 - Hosts go close as Raphael Rossi-Branco heads a corner over the top. He was unmarked.

He ended up in the net and play stopped for five minutes as the netting was fixed.

54 - Luke Norris through on goal, gets better of Leutwiler in a 50-50 challenge. Nsiala attempts an intervention, going in two-footed and despite winning the ball is shown a red card as the ref points to the spot.

55 - GOAL Swindon. Norris hammers the penalty straight down the middle.

60 - Freddie Ladapo handed a decent opening from Junior Brown’s ball but shot is well blocked.

65 - Mat Sadler makes a phenomenal last-ditch challenge on Goddard as he escaped down the middle. As good as a goal.

69 - Dodds’ strike from outside the box flies wide after being teed up by Ladapo.

71 - Swindon red card. Hosts also down to 10 men. James Brophy handed a second yellow card in moments for pulling back Ladapo.

79 - Deegan shot blocked for a corner.

80 Shrewsbury GOAL. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick is perfect for Sadler’s leap. The defender powers a header in off the crossbar.

Teams

Swindon Town (4-4-2 diamond):

Vigouroux, Barry, Jones, Rossi-Branco, Brophy; Rodgers (Kasim, 72), Thomas, Murray (Hylton, 77), Goddard; Norris, Obika ©

Subs not used: Henry (gk), Stewart, Evans, Delfouneso, Spalding

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Leutwiler, Riley, El-Abd ©, Nsiala, Sadler; Rodman (Whalley, 77), Deegan, Ogogo, Brown; Dodds, Ladapo

Subs not used: Halstead (gk), O’Brien, Smith, Waring, Ebanks-Blake, Grogan.

Referee: Nigel Miller

Attendance: 6,137 (259 away fans)

Position in the table

20th (22 points from 26 games)