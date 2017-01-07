Shrewsbury Town striker Freddie Ladapo aiming to plot his own journey

Shrewsbury loan man Freddie Ladapo isn’t ready to follow the path of Jamie Vardy as he sets about creating his own career path.

The former non-league striker, who plundered goals for National League South Margate before earning a dream move to Crystal Palace, checked into Greenhous Meadow yesterday as Town’s third signing under Paul Hurst.

Leicester City Premier League winner and England international Vardy has been the trend-setter recently for players making it into the professional ranks having featured part-time.

But 23-year-old Ladapo, who will spend the rest of the season with Paul Hurst’s side, is in the mood to create a legacy of his own.

“I’ve had that shout so many times when I signed (for Palace)!” he half-laughed and half-winced. “I’ve been saying ‘we are not the same!’ Every player is different and everyone has their own journey and I’m trying to create mine.

“There’s definitely been a surge in non-league players going up at the moment.

“Many are ex-professionals who have taken that slide and want to get back up. You will always find talent there.”

Town winger Shaun Whalley plied his trade in non-league along with fellow wide man and new arrival Alex Rodman – who preferred golf but ended up as a football professional through succeeding with Tamworth.

Hurst himself, despite a 15-year career as a player, managed at both Ilkeston Town and Boston United before a five-year stint with Grimsby.

Ladapo, who scored three goals in 15 starts on loan at League One rivals Oldham before Christmas, is the second player to join Salop on loan from Selhurst Park in two years.

Sullay Kaikai, who starred at Greenhous Meadow last term, is a friend of the Romford-born hitman and said ‘great things’ to him about Town.

“I’m trying to create my own footsteps, I’m trying to do my own thing,” added Ladapo. “Obviously what he’s done is very good and I’m happy for him as a friend and fellow professional.”