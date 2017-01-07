Paul Hurst accepts point for Shrewsbury Town against Swindon

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst admits he would've taken a point as his 10-man side stared down the barrel of a defeat at Swindon.

Instead Salop netted a goal 10 minutes from the end as they netted the point that lifted them out of League One's drop zone on goal difference.

Mat Sadler header the leveller for 10-man Salop after debutant Aristote Nsiala had been sent off for his part in handing Swindon a penalty shortly after the break.

"In the end it was like a cup game, going backwards and forwards trying to win a game of football," said Hurst.

"We wanted a little bit more quality on our side, more composure. There were some situations where a better ball, or a pass instead of a shot might have got us a win.

"But when you go a man down and a goal down, I'd have taken a point for sure."

Hurst believed his former Grimsby defender Nsiala won the ball five minutes after half-time and didn't deem the challenge to be dangerous or two-footed.

He added: "For me he wins the ball. They said it's two-footed, having seen it back 100 per cent it's never been two-footed because his other foot's away to the side.

"You can see where it goes. I haven't seen the ref yet and they'll say whether he's out of control - he doesn't leave the ground.

"It's a strong tackle, these days you can't tackle, it felt like a an academy game, you couldn't touch anyone - I felt it was a man's game. Maybe I'm living in the past. A lot of things got punished today for nothing.

"I thought we should've had a penalty with Louis Dodds getting his shirt pulled, no-one bats an eyelid.

"Then they should've had a penalty when the lad stops and Sads goes into the back of him. That should've been a pen. I'm trying to give a fair assessment, not just poor old Shrewsbury Town.

"But the first one's ultimately the hard one because you go a goal and man down. Who knows who it would've panned out."

The result in Wiltshire leaves Town 20th, out of danger by the narrowest of margins, a single goal.

"It's a little boost and even more of a good result," Hurst said.

"But we know next week have a very tough game at home against a high flier.

"It's nice and nice for the fans and credit to the fans for sticking with the team and cheering them on, giving them that encouragement. It certainly helps when you're seemingly up against it."