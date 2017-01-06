January transfer news: Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of Freddie Ladapo from Crystal Palace

Shrewsbury Town have completed the loan signing of Freddie Ladapo from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Paperwork has been completed for the 23-year-old’s move for the rest of the season.

Ladapo spent the first half of the season at League One’s basement boys Oldham Athletic, scoring three times in 22 outings.

The powerful forward only made the switch to Palace, then managed by Alan Pardew, last March after impressing for National League South side Margate.

He joined the Eagles on a two-and-a-half year deal from the side that play in English football’s sixth tier and enjoyed Palace’s summer tour of USA and Canada.

His arrival follows a stint with Oldham, where he made 15 starts.

Salop chief Paul Hurst has moved to bring in the exciting frontman after tracking him since his Margate days.

Ladapo’s first league start for Oldham was in their 3-2 Boundary Park reversal against Micky Mellon’s Salop – where he struck the crossbar with a late chance to equalise.

The Romford-born striker – who came through the youth set-up at Colchester – joins the 13th club of his career so far, and has also had loans with Nuneaton Town, Hayes & Yeading and Grays Athletic. He was also part of the Kidderminster Harriers squad who fell to an FA Cup fourth round defeat at Sunderland in 2014.

Ladapo joins defender Toto Nsiala and winger Alex Rodman as Hurst’s first signings as Town boss.

Rodman, a 29-year-old winger, checked into the Meadow on an 18-month deal yesterday and the Shrewsbury manager has challenged him to make an impression.

“It’s about them having to make an instant impact,” said Hurst.

“I had a chat with Alex about that. He’s been injured and out of the team at Notts County and he came back in and played 90 minutes recently.

“But he’s not at 100 per cent, where he will be in a few weeks, so we have to strike the balance between working him and having him available for our games.

“Along with Skitty (Chris Skitt, physio) and Hodgy (Andy Hodgen, fitness coach) we’ll look at tailoring his training. But it’s not an excuse to not bring anything to the table to start with.”